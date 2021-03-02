STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shipping Corporation​ shares zoom over 19 per cent on receiving multiple bids for government stake

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that multiple Expressions of Interest  have been received for privatisation of Shipping Corporation.

Published: 02nd March 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, JNPT, Shipping

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd on Tuesday jumped over 19 per cent to touch a 52-week high after the government received multiple bids for its proposed stake sale in the company.

On the BSE, the scrip shares surged 19.14 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 123.55. Similarly, on the NSE, the stock was trading 19.03 per cent higher and touched a 52-week high value of Rs 123.5.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Managment (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) have been received for privatisation of Shipping Corp.

In December, the government invited EoIs for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corp along with the transfer of management. The last date for submitting the bids was February 13, which was later extended to March 1.

TAGS
Shipping Corporation of India DIPAM Tuhin Kanta Pandey
