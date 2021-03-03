EID Parry launches low GI sugar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expanding its range of value-added products with a clear focus on health, sugar manufacturer EID Parry has launched a new glycemic index (GI) sugar which contributes to lower blood sugar levels compared to white sugar.

“SweetCare has been clinically tested and it does not compromise on the taste of sugar.SweetCare Low GI Sugar does not allow your blood sugar levels to rise high as compared to regular white sugar,” its managing director Suresh S said in a statement. The product is fortified with herbal extracts of fenugreek, turmeric, ginger, amla, pomegranate, black pepper and cinnamon.

A 500g packet is priced at `60 and initially the product would be sold in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Later, it would be expanded to other retail markets and also in e-commerce platforms. The Murugappa group firm had recently reported a standalone net profit stood at `339 crore for the third quarter ended December.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 20 crore in the year-earlier period. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 439 crore (Rs 437 crore). The firm said that its performance during the quarter was impacted following an increase in fair and remunerative price without a corresponding increase in the minimum selling price of sugar and also due to lower selling prices.