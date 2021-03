Jaguar Land Rover sets up charging infra at retail outlets as it prepares to launch I-Pace

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover India on Wednesday said it has set up charging infrastructure across 22 retail outlets in the country as it prepares to launch its all-electric SUV, Jaguar I-PACE, later this month.

The company said in a statement that twenty two retail outlets across 19 cities are now EV ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support. It added that the charging infrastructure has been set up in metro cities and key urban hubs across the country.

"Electric vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. We recognise this and have worked relentlessly with our retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for our customers," Jaguar Land Rover India President and MD Rohit Suri said.

The automaker said that over 35 EV chargers have been installed so far at retailer facilities across the country and more are underway. Besides, the I-Pace customers would be able to charge their vehicles using Tata Power's 200 plus charging stations across the country, it added.

These charging points are located at convenient locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways. These charging options are in addition to the home charging solutions that will be provided as standard with the Jaguar I-PACE by way of a domestic charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger, the automaker noted.