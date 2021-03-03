Jio pockets most airwaves; government to get Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal

By Express News Service

India’s first spectrum auctions in five years ended on Tuesday with the government selling Rs 77,815 crore worth of airwaves and Reliance Jio walking away with the lion’s share of winning bids worth Rs 57,122 crore. The expensive 700 MHz and 2,500 MHz band did not attract any buyers.

20 Per cent of spectrum put up for auction sold.

Assets on offer:

Quantum: 2,308.8 MHz Reserve Price Rs 3.92 lakh crore.

Spectrum sold:

Quantum: 855.6 MHz Total bids Rs 77,815 crore.

Company-wise breakup

Reliance Jio

Quantum 488.35 MHz Total amount Rs 57,122.65 crores.

Bharti Airtel:

Quantum 355.45 MHz Total amount Rs 18,698.75 crore.

Vodafone Idea:

Quantum 11.8 MHz Total amount Rs 1,993.4 crore.

Rs 19,000-20,000 crores to be received by the government from spectrum auctions during the current fiscal year, with the rest to be paid later