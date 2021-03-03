Tata Motors drives in three axle truck Signa 3118.T for various applications

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched Signa 3118.T - country's first three-axle (10 wheeler) rigid truck with 31 tonnes gross vehicle weight (GVW).

With a 3,500kg higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck and equivalent cost of operations with similar fuel, tyre and maintenance cost as a 28-tonne truck, this product is conceived to significantly enhance the net operating profit for its customers by 45 per cent over a 28-tonne truck, the auto major said in a statement.

"The model is evidence of unmatched customer-focused engineering and unique value positioning by the company," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Rajesh Kaul said.

He added that features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, telematics system, reverse parking assistance complements the vehicle design exceeding the expectations of the new-age customer. "This model expands the array of choice for customers seeking to enhance their profitability through revenue growth model," Kaul noted.

The truck is suitable for all types of tanker applications - petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), chemicals, bitumen, edible oil, milk and water, as well industrial goods such as packed LPG cylinders, lubricants, agricultural products etc, the company said.