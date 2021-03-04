ED probes money laundering angle in Franklin Templeton case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Franklin Templeton and senior officials.

Sources say that the ED will probe if Franklin officials sold their investments and made unlawful gains just before the company unexpectedly closed its six debt mutual fund schemes in April last year.

This is the first case by the investigation agency against the asset management company on the series of complaints it received against Franklin Templeton. Multiple sources connected to the case confirmed the probe by ED.

The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Franklin Templeton based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Chennai Police Economic Offences Wing.

The FIR against Franklin Templeton was registered on September 29, 2020, in Chennai under Section 420.

The mutual fund and its CIO have been charged with cheating and hatching a criminal conspiracy to defraud innocent investors, causing a wrongful loss to investors, and making unlawful gains themselves.

“There is nothing conclusive at this moment. The probe has been just initiated. So, it is too premature to conclude anything,” an official said, confirming the probe.

The mutual fund is already facing cases in the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court and apart from that, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued show cause notices to key management personnel of the fund.

The ED action is the latest setback for Franklin Templeton as legal troubles mount. The FIR was registered on the basis of a forensic audit report by Choksi and Choksi, which indicated that there were many instances of top executives and entities withdrawing Rs 53 crore between March and April 2020, just before the winding up of the six debt schemes.

It states that the fund doled out favours to certain companies it had invested in by not exercising the put option. According to ED officials, the agency would summon the officials for questioning when required.