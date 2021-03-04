Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. "Got my first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 this morning," Sitharaman tweeted. She also thanked sister Ramya PC for her "care and professionalism".

"Fortunate to be in India, where development and dissemination has been prompt and affordable," she added.

The government on Wednesday had announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1, for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have also got vaccinated against COVID so far.