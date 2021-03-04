Newly launched SUVs remain in high demand

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: SUVs launched during late-2020 and 2021 continue to remain in high demand and carry a waiting period of up to 10 months. If a buyer, for instance, plans to book a Mahindra Thar SUV

today, he or she can expect to get it delivered only in 2022.

“For the All New Thar, we are overwhelmed with the unprecedented response that has surpassed all our expectations. Hence, the wait for the All-New Thar has been longer than expected at 8-10 months,” Veejay Nakra, CEO- Automotive Division, M&M told this publication. He added that the company has fast tracked the process of increasing production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier side end to meet the demand and reducing the waiting period.

The same can be said for Nissan’s sub-compact SUV Magnite. Launched in December 2020, Magnite has garnered over 40,000 bookings and faces a waiting period of up to 7 months in certain cities. “The plant is operating at full capacity with three shifts with the support of supply chain partners to shorten the waiting period of the all-new Nissan Magnite.” said Nissan Motor India MD Rakesh Srivastava.

Other popular SUVs such as Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos also carry a waiting period of several weeks. Industry experts said that OEMs are struggling to raise production because some of them are already operating at their peak capacities. Some players are also facing production constraints due to shortage of semiconductors.

Two newly launched SUVs Renault Kiger and Tata Safari also began their India journey on a positive note. Renault on Wednesday said it delivered more than 1,100 units of Kiger on the first day of commencement of sales. According to Renault dealers, Kiger faces a waiting period of 2-8 weeks.