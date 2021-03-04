STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Newly launched SUVs remain in high demand

He added that the company has fast tracked the process of increasing production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier side end to meet the demand and reducing the waiting period.

Published: 04th March 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  SUVs launched during late-2020 and 2021 continue to remain in high demand and carry a waiting period of up to 10 months. If a buyer, for instance, plans to book a Mahindra Thar SUV 
today, he or she can expect to get it delivered only in 2022. 

“For the All New Thar, we are overwhelmed with the unprecedented response that has surpassed all our expectations. Hence, the wait for the All-New Thar has been longer than expected at 8-10 months,” Veejay Nakra, CEO- Automotive Division, M&M told this publication. He added that the company has fast tracked the process of increasing production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier side end to meet the demand and reducing the waiting period.

The same can be said for Nissan’s sub-compact SUV Magnite. Launched in December 2020, Magnite has garnered over 40,000 bookings and faces a waiting period of up to 7 months in certain cities. “The plant is operating at full capacity with three shifts with the support of supply chain partners to shorten the waiting period of the all-new Nissan Magnite.” said Nissan Motor India MD Rakesh Srivastava.

Other popular SUVs such as Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos also carry a waiting period of several weeks. Industry experts said that OEMs are struggling to raise production because some of them are already operating at their peak capacities. Some players are also facing production constraints due to shortage of semiconductors.

Two newly launched SUVs  Renault Kiger and Tata Safari also began their India journey on a positive note. Renault on Wednesday said it delivered more than 1,100 units of Kiger on the first day of commencement of sales. According to Renault dealers, Kiger faces a waiting period of 2-8 weeks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp