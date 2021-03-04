Orient Electric looks to cash in on demand for energy efficient fans 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As demand for energy efficient fans rises, Orient Electric aims to emerge as a frontrunner in the segment. Apart from catering to the premium category, the company has plans to launch such power

efficient products across the price range, said its Executive Vice-President Atul Jain.

Speaking to this publication, Jain said demand for energy efficient fans is increasing due to rising awareness on environment and energy conservation. The company has launched inverter series fans which can save upto 50 per cent energy compared to ordinary fans and plans to expand its range.

“We aim to bring energy efficient fans for all price points,” Jain added. With energy-efficiency norms on the anvil, the company is working with its research and development team to develop a range of products: smart, energy-efficient, IoT-enabled consumer-centric products.

During the pandemic, the appliances major witnessed a rise in sales in the rural areas and smaller towns with a population of 50,000 to 1 lakh. Encouraged by the new trend, the company has now chalked out a strategy for deeper penetration in the rural market. According to Jain, the rural market was mainly catered to by unorganised fan manufacturers.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their supply chain and rising cost of raw materials further added to their woes. These factors have boosted sales of Orient fans in the rural region. “We will enhance our distribution chain and develop products suitable for the rural customers,” said Jain.

He further added that the company has reached its pre-covid exports figure in the third quarter of the financial year and now plans to expand its footprints further in the export market. Currently, Orient is one

of biggest fan exporters, exporting to 40 countries.