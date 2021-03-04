STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Orient Electric looks to cash in on demand for energy efficient fans 

Apart from catering to the premium category, the company has plans to launch such power 
efficient products across the price range, said its Executive Vice-President Atul Jain.

Published: 04th March 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As demand for energy efficient fans rises, Orient Electric aims to emerge as a frontrunner in the segment. Apart from catering to the premium category, the company has plans to launch such power 
efficient products across the price range, said its Executive Vice-President Atul Jain.

Speaking to this publication, Jain said demand for energy efficient fans is increasing due to rising awareness on environment and energy conservation. The company has launched inverter series fans which can save upto 50 per cent energy compared to ordinary fans and plans to expand its range.

“We aim to bring energy efficient fans for all price points,” Jain added. With energy-efficiency norms on the anvil, the company is working with its research and development team to develop a range of products: smart, energy-efficient, IoT-enabled consumer-centric products.

During the pandemic, the appliances major witnessed a rise in sales in the rural areas and smaller towns with a population of 50,000 to 1 lakh.  Encouraged by the new trend, the company has now chalked out a strategy for deeper penetration in the rural market. According to Jain, the rural market was mainly catered to by unorganised fan manufacturers.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their supply chain and rising cost of raw materials further added to their woes. These factors have boosted sales of Orient fans in the rural region. “We will enhance our distribution chain and develop products suitable for the rural customers,” said Jain.

He further added that the company has reached its pre-covid exports figure in the third quarter of the financial year and now plans to expand its footprints further in the export market. Currently, Orient is one 
of biggest fan exporters, exporting to 40 countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp