US-based PayPal to hire 1,000 engineers in next one year for India operations

The company on Wednesday said talent will be hired for roles across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level, and senior roles.

Published: 04th March 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 10:05 AM

Logo of PayPal in its Mumbai office

Logo of PayPal in its Mumbai office (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Digital payments from PayPal will hire 1,000 engineers across its development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad over the course of one year.

The US-based company made the announcement after winding up its local payments business in India while continuing to support the local businesses for international sales.

The company on Wednesday said talent will be hired for roles across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level, and senior roles. It would also be heading for campus hirings.

“Our India Technology Centers are the largest for PayPal outside of the U.S. and play a pivotal role in enabling us to constantly innovate and remain ahead of the curve,” said Guru Bhat, VP Omni Channel & Customer Success, GM – PayPal India.

“As digital payments move from a nice to have to an essential service, we are focused on investing in and nurturing world class technology talent to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of our growing base of consumers and merchants,” Bhat added.

The company currently employs over 4,500 people across its three technology centres. For PayPal, India remains an important market. The company had said that in 2020 it processed $1.4 billion worth of international sales for over 360,000 merchants in the country.

The company further reiterated that the hiring would enable it to focus on technology innovation across Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science, Risk and Security, Customer Experience, and several other key areas.
 

