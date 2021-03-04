STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Women emerge as key home buyers after COVID-19, 71 per cent want ready homes

The ANAROCK survey notes that women’s preference for real estate has risen post Covid-19 – from 57 per cent votes in the pre-pandemic survey to 62 per cent in the current edition.

Published: 04th March 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Real Estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Most Indian women now prefer investment in real estate over investment in gold, stocks or even fixed deposits, according to a recent survey by real estate consultant ANAROCK.

The survey notes that women’s preference for real estate has risen post Covid-19 – from 57 per cent votes in the pre-pandemic survey to 62 per cent in the current edition.

“The survey reveals that many Indian women now consider housing not just the bedrock of financial security but also essential to diversify their investment portfolios. As many as 62 per cent of women respondents confirmed housing as their preferred asset class - even more than men,” said Prashant Thakur, Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Of the total of 3,900 survey participants, 36 per cent of respondents were women. About 82 per cent surveyed women respondents plan to buy a home for their personal use, and 18 per cent for investments. Among men respondents, the end-use to investment ratio was 68:32. 

The survey added that over 70 per cent of women consider present times to be an ideal time to buy a property.

At least 66 per cent of women respondent home seekers will buy within affordable & mid-segment housing (less than Rs 90 lakh budget).

Owing to record drop in interest rate and reduction in stamp duty and circle rates in select cities, demand for housing units and commercial spaces have gone up significantly in recent months.

In February 2021 alone, properties worth Rs 11,745 crore were sold in Mumbai, up by 34 per cent year-on-year, noted Propstack. 

In the current times, various government policies support women homeownership.

For instance, to avail homes under the government’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), homes have to be mandatorily registered either in a woman’s name or with women as co-owners. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Property Loans Housing Loans
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp