BMW brings new MINI Countryman to Indian market with Rs 39.5 lakh price tag

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched an updated version of its popular luxury hatchback model the MINI Countryman in India with price starting at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model is locally produced at the company’s Chennai factory and is available in two petrol variants MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired, priced at Rs 39.5 lakh and Rs 43.4 lakh, respectively, the carmaker said.

“The new MINI Countryman inspires you to take the path to new experiences and new horizons of the mind. This versatile sports activity vehicle (SAV) is just as home in an urban jungle as it is in the great outdoors,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The model comes with a 2-litre petrol engine enabling the vehicle to sprint to 100 kilometers per hour in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225 kilometers per hour. “For a fixed EMI, customers can own the versatile new MINI Countryman for a period of 3-4 years with a secure and comprehensive ownership package,” the company said, adding that ‘Absolute Value’ offer will be available on both variants of the new MINI Countryman till end of the month of June 2021.