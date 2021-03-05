Glenmark Pharma signs cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Friday said it has signed cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for its product Candid Powder. The company said in a statement that Sharma has "officially signed on to represent Glenmark's Candid Powder, a legacy brand of the company's consumer care division".

Sharma will be the official face of the brand as part of its 360 degree communication. Glenmark said that Candid Powder brand is a market leader in its category, with a market share of 64 per cent in the medicated powder category.

Glenmark's Candid Dusting Powder is used to treat four key skin problems of redness, irritation, sweat rash and fungal infections. Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 472.40 apiece on the BSE.