STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Interest for owning home returns after COVID-induced lockdown, banks see pick up in loans

According to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services, systemic monthly mortgage disbursement in February has been at a high of Rs 75,000 crore as against Rs 40,000 crore average.

Published: 05th March 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Home loan

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: People have started buying their dream home again after the COVID-19 induced lockdown and economic disruptions completely dried out new purchases. Such has been the renewed customer interest in housing that builders are selling even tough-to-sell, non-'vastu' houses without offering much discount.

And the numbers are showing that the housing activity is again picking up momentum. According to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services, systemic monthly mortgage disbursement in February has been at a high of Rs 75,000 crore as against Rs 40,000 crore average. This is mainly due to pent-up demand driven by benign rates, attractive property prices, low stamp duty (temporary though in Maharashtra) and change in customer behaviour to house ownership/bigger house size.

Financial distributor Andromeda has clocked nearly Rs 2,100 crore in disbursement in February (up 20 per cent YoY) with home loans at Rs 1,250 crore (60 per cent of disbursement).

After a dip in H1FY21, systemic retail loan growth trend remained healthy in H2FY21 (up 9 per cent YoY/7 per cent YTD) with mortgage growing 8 per cent YoY/6 per cent YTD amid the festive cheer, the brokerage said in its report.

Among large players, SBI leads the pack with nearly 31 per cent market share in recent disbursements made in the mortgage segment, followed by the HDFC group at 19 per cent , ICICI at 13 per cent , BOB at 9 per cent and Axis at 7 per cent . Kotak has shown fresh aggression in line with management's guidance, with 3 per cent market share in home loan disbursements in February.

"We expect overall retail credit growth to accelerate further (currently 9 per cent YoY vs 15 per cent last year), led by mortgages (contributing 51 per cent of retail loans) and back-end support by unsecured (Cards/PL) and vehicle loans," the brokerage said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emkay Global Financial Services Home loans Housing loans
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp