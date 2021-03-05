STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OPEC, allied countries keep oil output unchanged, prices jump: Report

fossil fuel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: International oil exporters cartel OPEC and allied countries have agreed to leave most of their existing oil production cuts in place as the spread of new coronavirus variants prolongs concerns about economic weakness, according to reports late on Thursday night.

The decision taken during their Thursday meeting immediately led to a spike in the price of crude oil brent crude oil spiking 5.5 per cent to $67.58 per barrel. 

Retail fuel prices in India are already at record highs due to high taxes and the steady rise in crude oil prices back to pre-pandemic levels is likely to push up petrol and diesel prices even further. 

The so-called OPEC Plus which includes countries like Russia that are not part of the cartel but have been coordinating production in recent years made deep cuts in output in 2020 to stave off a complete collapse in prices.

It decided to add back 500,000 barrels per day in December, and analysts say it’s possible the gathered ministers could raise production by another 500,000 barrels per day. 

“The group still has a self-imposed cap of not raising the target production by more than 500,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis, which does not include the return of the extra 1 million barrels per day of Saudi Arabian cuts, which would come on top,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy ahead of the meeting, according to news agency reports, “The higher impact narrative of the meeting will therefore be guidance from Saudi Arabia.” 

