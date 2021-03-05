STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PVR opens a new six-screen property in Mysuru

PVR said that the new property features advanced cinematic technological solutions to offer a holistic movie-going experience to the patrons in the region.

Published: 05th March 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

PVR joint MD Sanjeev Bijli

PVR joint MD Sanjeev Bijli (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Multiplex major PVR on Friday announced the launch of a new six-screen property in Mysuru, Karnataka.

"PVR Cinemas with this launch strengthens its presence in Karnataka with 109 screens in 16 properties and 292 screens across 47 properties in South. Located in the heart of India's silk city, the new PVR Cinemas spreads across an area of 32,240 sq feet and can accommodate a total of 1,078 audiences," the company said in a statement.

PVR said that the new property features advanced cinematic technological solutions to offer a holistic movie-going experience to the patrons in the region. Designed to deliver a hygienic, safe and wholesome cinematic experience, the new multiplex also brings in new-age technologies in a modern aesthetic avatar.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, "South is an important market for us and occupies the major share of screens, and expanding in the region holds a lot of significance for us due to the immense passion for movies among audiences. In line with the company's expansion plans, we are pleased to introduce the biggest multiplex in Mysuru and provide best-in-class entertainment and enhanced experiences to our audiences."

With this opening, PVR now operates 844 screens at 177 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka). The multiplex industry has been one of the worst impacted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Prior to that, multiplexes and cinema halls were operating at 50 per cent sitting capacity in accordance with the Unlock-5 guidelines issued by the government following COVID-19 pandemic. Multiplexes and cinema halls were closed for almost seven months and opened in October last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PVR Cinemas PVR Mysuru Sanjeev Kumar Bijli
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp