STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Goal is to reduce compliance burden at both state, central levels: PM 

“This year, our effort is to reduce 6,000 compliance burdens at the state and Central level. The compliance burden should be reduced. Technology has come.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that both the Centre and state governments should aim to reduce the compliance burden on companies, adding that the government is aiming to reduce 6,000 compliance requirements during the current year. 

“This year, our effort is to reduce 6,000 compliance burdens at the state and Central level. The compliance burden should be reduced. Technology has come. I want to get rid of the forms for everything. Your suggestions and advice are priceless in this...

With technology, we must reduce such compliances,” Modi said. He was addressing a webinar on the government’s recently announced Production Linked Incentive schemes.  “We believe that government interference in everything creates more problems rather than solutions. That is why we are emphasising on self-regulation, self-attesting, self-certification,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that 13 sectors have been brought under the Production Linked Incentive system for the first time. Modi went on to say that the PLI scheme would make a major impact on the country’s MSME ecosystem by creating anchor units in every sector that will require a new supplier base across the entire manufacturing value chain.

“Even during the pandemic, the sector manufactured goods worth Rs 35,000 crore last year, saw a fresh investment of about Rs 1,300 crore and created thousands of new jobs,” he added. With PLIs rolled out for auto and pharma, there will be less foreign dependence in supplying the sectors, he noted. 

ICEA seeks long-term stable tax policies
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents companies like Apple, Winstron, Lava, Vivo etc, in its recommendation to the Prime Minister’s Office and Niti Aayog said that there should be long term policies to address disabilities, a stable tax regime aligned with the phased manufacturing plan, and a review of the GST regime to boost domestic demand. “On the basis of such forward-looking policy interventions, India should be able to focus its efforts to capture investment opportunities,” said ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi compliance burden
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp