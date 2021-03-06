STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government makes dual airbags mandatory from April 1

Back in December 2020, the ministery had proposed to make airbags compulsory for the passenger seated in the front next to the driver.

Published: 06th March 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Airbag, Vehicle Safety

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated that all new passenger vehicles should have dual airbags from April 1, 2021. For the existing models, the compliance date has been set at August 31 2021. 

Back in December 2020, the ministery had proposed to make airbags compulsory for the passenger seated in the front next to the driver. According to current safety standards, passenger cars sold in India are required to provide only one airbag. 

While cars and SUVs launched in recent times are fitted with six to eight airbags and have scored very high on safety tests, there are still base models of entry level vehicles that come with only one airbag. 
According to an industry executive, the addition of an extra airbag is likely to increase prices of smaller hatchbacks by Rs 5,000- 8,000. 

“At present, base variants of cars such as Alto, Kwid, and Santro follow current norms of offering only one airbag for drivers. The new proposal is aimed at making cars more safer but the new rule also comes at a price. Manufacturers will have to make the changes in quick time in order to comply with the new norms,” an industry executive said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dual airbag
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp