Government makes dual airbags mandatory from April 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated that all new passenger vehicles should have dual airbags from April 1, 2021. For the existing models, the compliance date has been set at August 31 2021.

Back in December 2020, the ministery had proposed to make airbags compulsory for the passenger seated in the front next to the driver. According to current safety standards, passenger cars sold in India are required to provide only one airbag.

While cars and SUVs launched in recent times are fitted with six to eight airbags and have scored very high on safety tests, there are still base models of entry level vehicles that come with only one airbag.

According to an industry executive, the addition of an extra airbag is likely to increase prices of smaller hatchbacks by Rs 5,000- 8,000.

“At present, base variants of cars such as Alto, Kwid, and Santro follow current norms of offering only one airbag for drivers. The new proposal is aimed at making cars more safer but the new rule also comes at a price. Manufacturers will have to make the changes in quick time in order to comply with the new norms,” an industry executive said.