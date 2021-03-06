STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian Oil Corporation may monetise hydrogen units to raise Rs 10,000 crore

The plan is in line with government's asset monetisation programme where it wants PSUs to identify non-core assets that could be sold to raise resources for next wave of investments.

Published: 06th March 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Country's largest public sector refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) plans to hive off hydrogen producing units and sulphur recovery facilities at its refineries to a separate entity and then sell stakes in it to the private sector to raise close to Rs 10,000 crore.

The plan is in line with government's asset monetisation programme where it wants PSUs to identify non-core assets that could be sold to raise resources for next wave of investments.

Government sources said that IOC is one of the largest hydrogen producers in the country and some of these assets could be allowed to be shared with the private sector that is also looking at getting into hydrogen production realising its vast uses.

Sources said IOC had proposed monetising some of its hydrogen producing units in lieu of its product pipelines which the government wants the company to monetise. Government expects Indian Oil, GAIL and Hindustan Petroleum to raise Rs 17,000 crore by selling stakes in their pipelines through the infrastructure investment trust route in the next financial year.

However, IOC wants to retain its pipping operations and has proposes direct monetising hydrogen units instead. Oil Industry sources said that the PSUs proposal is being examined and a decision would be taken soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Corporation Indian Oil hydrogen Indian Oil sulphur recovery
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp