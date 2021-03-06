STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PVR Cinemas to add 80-85 new screens this year, small towns in focus

In order to ensure that it can cater to the rising demand, PVR is busy in expanding its footprints in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Multiplex chain operator PVR Cinemas is witnessing a faster-than-expected recovery and is hopeful of reaching pre-Covid numbers in the next two months. Speaking to this publication, Pramod Arora, chief growth and strategy officer, PVR Ltd, said that strong pent-up demand to watch movies on the big screen and the flow of good content will help deliver rapid recovery.

In order to ensure that it can cater to the rising demand, PVR is busy in expanding its footprints in Tier II and Tier III cities. “We have plans to launch at least 80 to 85 new screens, mostly in smaller towns, this year,” Arora added.

As part of this expansion plan, the company launched a six-screen property in Mysuru on Friday, while it had opened three new screens in Kanpur on March 1. Hoping to capitalise on the growing potential of markets with inadequate screens despite high demand, PVR is working with small developers and reviving defunct single screen theatres by converting them into multiplexes.

Arora added that there was a huge potential for growth in smaller towns for the multiplex industry since while the disposable income in Tier-II and Tier-III cities has increased, people have limited avenues to spend quality time. PVR aims to make modern cinematic experience accessible to audience across the country, he said. 

Arora added that PVR has managed its cash flow during the pandemic in a way that has helped tide over difficult times. “We have introduced enhanced hygiene protocols and safety measures. Business has picked up and people are back at cinemas. There is a strong content pipeline this year which will help to get business back on track,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PVR cinemas
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp