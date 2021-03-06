STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trifecta Capital closes second fund raise with Rs 1,025 cr in kitty

Venture debt firm Trifecta Capital on Friday announced the closure of its second fund after raising Rs 1,025 crore ($140 million) from investors. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Venture debt firm Trifecta Capital on Friday announced the closure of its second fund after raising Rs 1,025 crore ($140 million) from investors. The company said that the second fund, which had been announced in 2019, was oversubscribed and has, till date, invested Rs 900 crore in 38 companies. According to the firm, it will be launching its third fund in the third quarter of the current calender year with a corpus of Rs 1,200-1,500 crores ($165-200 million). 

Trifecta is credited with launching India’s first venture debt firm in 2014, with commitments of Rs 500 crore ($68 million). This fund, now in its sixth year, has already returned over three quarters of its capital to its investors, and is likely to return 100 per cent of the capital by June 2021. Across the two funds, Trifecta Capital has invested approximately Rs 2,000 crore so far ($274 million) in 72 early-growth and growth-stage start-ups. 

Venture debt offers working capital and expansion support to early and growth stage start-ups without setting a valuation for the business and results in lesser dilution of equity.  Nine of TC’s portfolio companies have become unicorns so far and several others are likely to achieve the milestone in the next 12 months.

Rahul Khanna, managing partner, TC,  said, “Besides consistently beating the quarterly hurdle on returns for over five years across both funds, we have returned a significant portion of our first Fund to investors and are building a strong foundation for the future. We are grateful to our investors for their continued support”.

Trifecta Capital’s portfolio includes Big Basket, Pharmeasy, Cars24, Vedantu, ShareChat, UrbanCompany, CureFit, CarDekho, NoBroker, and BharatPe amongst several others. Its portfolio has cumulatively raised $8.1 billion of equity and is valued at around $20 billion.
 

