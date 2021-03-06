STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TVS Motor launches new Apache RTR model with Rs 1.28 lakh price tag

According to TVS Motor Company, the bike comes with many other segment firsts such as an adjustable front suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and a race-tuned slipper clutch.

Published: 06th March 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

New Apache RTR 200 4V

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chennai-based automaker TVS Motor on Friday launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V with a single-channel anti-lock braking system with a price tag of Rs 1.28 lakh. According to the company, the model among the most unique features of the motorcycle is that it comes in three ride modes sports, urban, and rain. 

According to TVS Motor Company, the bike comes with many other segment firsts such as an adjustable front suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and a race-tuned slipper clutch.  In the Indian two-wheeler market, the Apache RTR 200 faces direct competition from Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and Honda Hornet 2.0. 

TVS says that the Urban mode is the one where engine power delivery is tuned to deliver optimum power and control to tame the urban jungle with the ABS optimised for a quick response. The Rain mode, meanwhile, primes the ABS to deliver the maximum response.

The Sports mode allows for maximum power and sharp acceleration. The ABS is mapped for the least intervention and highest permissible slip percentage for faster lap times, TVS added.  The new Apache is fitted with a 197.75cc, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine with race-tuned fuel injection technology. 

