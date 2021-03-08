STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Advantages of being a woman, financially!

Take, for instance, buying a property. It is a big decision but lower stamp duty charges, low home loan interest rates and tax deductions are some of the benefits that women can enjoy. 

Published: 08th March 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Gender_Equality

The number of Independents has been largely low in women-only divisions.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The 21st century millennial woman is progressive and increasingly financially independent. At the same time, when it comes to personal finance, there are a host of advantages of being a woman. Both the government and the financial services industry now have many schemes aimed at women to encourage their participation in financial affairs. Take, for instance, buying a property. It is a big decision but lower stamp duty charges, low home loan interest rates and tax deductions are some of the benefits that women can enjoy. 

Interestingly, it will cost you less if the property is jointly owned by husband and wife. While stamp duty charges are lower if property registration is executed in the name of a woman, these charges vary from state to state. In Delhi, stamp duty payable by men is six per cent, while women have to pay only four per cent in case the property is registered in her name. Also, if she is co-owner of the property, the stamp duty is five per cent. Similarly, other states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh,  Uttarakhand offer similar concessions in the range of 0.5 to 3 points to women property buyers.

This is a decent saving which encourages many people to buy properties in the name of their wife or make her a co-owner. To empower women of low-income segment, the government has now made it mandatory for women to be co-owners of affordable homes to avail credit subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship scheme of the central government to promote affordable housing. Also, if husband and wife are joint owners and have different sources of income, both can claim tax deductions, which encourage many working couples to go for joint home loan. 

Additionally, many public and private banks offer discounted home loan rates to women as compared to men, which makes a marked difference in monthly installment burden. This variation varies from bank to bank and goes up to nearly a per cent. There is also a special provision for women under the Mudra scheme. Under this, loans of up to Rs 10 lakh can be availed by women entrepreneurs in non-agriculture sectors. 

Women also get an additional discount of 25 bps in the loan interest rate. Banks have also customised their plastic money for women customers. For instance, HDFC Bank Solitaire Premium Women’s Credit Card Range, where they can get discounts at specific establishments and earn reward points.

Women taking more home loans
Indian women are availing more credit in the form of home loans (HL) compared to personal loans and auto loans, according to an analysis by credit information bureau CRIF High Mark. As of December-end 2020, of the Rs 20.6-lakh crore home loan market, 29 per cent was accounted for by women, the study noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman progressive financially independent
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp