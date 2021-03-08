Hershey launches special chocolate edition in honor of Dr. Kriti Bharti from Jodhpur

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Dr. Kriti Bharti, a rehabilitation psychologist from Jodhpur and managing trustee of Sarathi Trust was inducted into the unique Har-She campaign of world-renowned chocolate company Hershey for International Women's Day. The company launched a special edition of chocolate with the 'Har-She Rises' title in the campaign in which the picture of Dr. Bharti was carved on the chocolate front cover.

Dr Kriti Bharati who runs an NGO, the Saarthi Trust, is now helping to annul many child marriages in Rajasthan. Recently, she and her NGO in Jodhpur ensured a very special Christmas gift to a ‘Balika Wadhu’ ( named Nimbu) by getting her freed from the bondage of an unwanted child marriage after 18 long years. Nimbu was made a child bride at the tender age of just 2 years.

Dr. Bharti took a bold initiative by getting the country's first child marriage cancelled. Which was also included in the Limca Book and World Records India and the CBSE syllabus. She has so far been able to cancel 41 child marriages and stopped thousands of child marriages.

Dr.Bharti has been included in the International Advisory Committee of the UK Government's Nun in Three Centers. Along with that she has been conferred with, the Change Maker Award by Girls' Night Bright, International Award in London, Global Award, Marwar Ratna, Mewar Ratna and many other national and international awards.

She is saving the lives of innocent people by putting her own life at risk. On the back cover of the chocolate, her life struggle and journey has been inscribed.Earlier, in an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express, she had stated that besides financial worries, she repeatedly gets life and rape threats especially from caste and community leaders.

But Kriti remains unfazed and determined to save children from being married at a tender age. “ I have faced all kinds of challenges in my personal life and therefore I don’t feel scared of these threats. Also, nobody in our world is going to be immortal. I feel that even if somebody kills me but if I save ten lives before that, then the numbers are still in my favour,” Kriti had said smilingly.