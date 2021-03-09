STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Modi government mulls personal tax reforms next fiscal: Source

The Centre had earlier proposed a new tax regime with more tax slabs and lower tax rates for taxpayers who agree to forego all deductions and exemptions available to them in the old tax regime.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is planning to overhaul the personal income tax structure as the dual-tax system is creating confusion among taxpayers.

“Tax reform is one of the top priorities of the government. After corporate tax reforms, it is time to re-look personal income tax,” a senior financial ministry official told TNIE.

In her Budget announcement in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed a new tax regime with more tax slabs and lower tax rates for taxpayers who agree to forego all deductions and exemptions available to them in the old tax regime.

Those who wanted to continue with exemptions were given the option to continue with the old structure.

This, however, was not received too well and tax experts pointed out that taxpayers would end up paying more under the new tax regime.

Sources said the Department of Revenue is likely to come up with the new tax structure in the next financial year.

“We have received feedback that there are too many slabs. This is the first year taxpayers are filing under the new tax regime. We are waiting for the returns to be filed, which will give a better picture on how many opt for the new structure and how many stay with the old one. Only after analysing the data, will we go for an overhaul,” said the finance ministry official cited above.

The official added this was also one of the reasons personal income tax slab was left untouched in this year’s Budget.

Under the new regime, all exemptions and deductions under Section 80C (investments in PF, NPS, life insurance premium), Section 80D (medical insurance premium), and HRA and interest paid on housing loan will not be applicable.

Even tax breaks for the disabled and for charitable donations will not be applicable.

Also, the fact that the new tax regime does away with the commonly availed section 80C deductions for provident fund contributions, life insurance premium, school tuition fee for children and various specified investments such as ELSS, NPS, PPF, etc has already miffed the salaried class while critics say it will discourage investment in these instruments among people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dual Tax System Personal Tax Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp