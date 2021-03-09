STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors’ shareholders approve hiving off passenger vehicles' business into new entity

Last year, the company’s board had approved a plan to hive off its passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, business into a separate subsidiary through a scheme of arrangement.

Published: 09th March 2021

Tata Motors

Tata Motors. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors’ shareholders have approved separating its passenger vehicles (PV) business into a separate entity. 

On March 5, the shareholders voted to consider and approve the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services Ltd as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration. According to the company, its PV business has been valued at Rs 9,417 crore.

Last year, the company’s board had approved a plan to hive off its passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, business into a separate subsidiary through a scheme of arrangement and look for a strategic partnership to secure its long-term viability.  

Besides, the company management had previously stated that it expects the process to be completed around May-June this year.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors said total 2,15,41,38,392 votes were polled out of which 2,15,32,39,294 were in favour of the resolution, translating into 99.95 per cent of the total votes, while 8,99,098 votes (0.042 per cent) were against.

In terms of public institutional shareholders, total 68,86,10,054 votes were polled with all of them in favour and none against the resolution.

Earlier this year, there was a strong buzz that Tata may join hands with Elon Musk’s Tesla to lead India’s electrification drive.

However, Tata Motors had in January this year denied the speculations. Tesla, on the other hand, is expected to set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in Karnataka.

