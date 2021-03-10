STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cairn Energy identifies overseas Indian assets for seizure

Top Cairn executives have already met with top government officials over the issue, though neither party has indicated that any progress has been achieved. 

Published: 10th March 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: British oil and gas major Cairn Energy Plc told shareholders on Tuesday that it has identified overseas Indian sovereign assets that can be seized if the Indian government does not adhere to an international arbitration tribunal ruling ordering India to pay Cairn $1.2 billion in damages, in addition to costs and interest. According to the company, the total due at the year-end was $1.7 billion.

The international arbitration tribunal had found in Cairn’s favour last December, observing that India had breached its obligations under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty when it seized Cairn assets in India to set off against a retrospective tax demand. While India has not officially challenged the tribunal’s order yet, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Friday that it “was her duty” to challenge the order if it questioned India’s right to tax.

Top Cairn executives have already met with top government officials over the issue, though neither party has indicated that any progress has been achieved.  On Tuesday, Cairn Energy said in its annual earnings announcement that the award was enforceable in over 160 countries that have signed and ratified the 1958 New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. “Cairn has already taken steps to have the Award recognised in certain major jurisdictions in which Indian sovereign assets have been identified,” the statement added. 

Cairn has, so far, confirmed and registered the award in courts across several major legal jurisdictions—United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, and the Netherlands, and reports say it has begun this process in Singapore, Japan, the Cayman Islands, and the United Arab Emirates.

Once this process is complete, Cairn may move to enforce the award on the identified Indian assets if negotiations fail. “We have engaged with the Government of India… and we are pursuing all avenues to protect our shareholders’ rights to the value of the award,” noted Simon Thomson, Chief Executive, Cairn Energy PLC. “Cairn’s engagement with the GoI… will continue in parallel...,” the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cairn Energy
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp