Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings

Economic growth to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21 in line with the government’s projection for the coming fiscal,  as spelt out in the Economic Survey.

Published: 10th March 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:45 AM

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s growth story in the upcoming financial year (FY22) will be a story of two halves. As more data becomes available, the second half would see a more broad-based pick-up in economic activity owing to a commodity price lift, large-scale vaccinations and likely stronger global growth.

However, the first half of the year will benefit optically because of low-base effect, according to Crisil Ratings. On Tuesday, the ratings agency put out its economic outlook for FY22. It expects economic growth, that is gross domestic product (GDP) growth, to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21 in line with the government’s projection for the coming fiscal, as spelt out in the Economic Survey. The growth will be driven primarily because of four reasons.

One is that people are learning to live with the new normal. Two, flattening of the Covid-19 affliction curve. Three, rollout of vaccinations and four, because there is investment-focused government spending. “Next fiscal, many pieces can fall into place leading to 20-25 per cent overall growth in investments to Rs 14.6 lakh crore. The push by Centre and states, especially to roads, railways and urban transport, will drive up infrastructure investments 17-20 per cent.

Corporate capex will see 45-55 per cent growth driven by two distinct trends: one, large companies in core industrial segments, which have gained market share and are operating at higher-than-industry-average utilisation rates, pushing pedal on capex after staying away last fiscal; and two, time-bound PLI-driven projects,” Amish Mehta, Chief Operating Officer, Crisil. Despite the growth, however, the economy will suffer a permanent loss of 11 per cent of GDP, said Crisil’s Chief Economist DK Joshi. “In real terms, the size of the economy next fiscal will be a mere 2 per cent bigger than it was in FY20.

