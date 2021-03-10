High levels of discom debt unsustainable, to touch Rs 6 lakh crore in FY22

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continued operational weakness coupled with delayed state government subsidies has sent debt levels soaring for India’s power distribution companies, with ratings agency ICRA warning that

total discom debt is likely to have hit Rs 5 lakh crore in FY20 and is expected to breach the Rs 6 lakh crore mark by the end of the next financial year (FY22).

“Such a high level of debt is unsustainable for the discoms,” ICRA analysts Sabyasachi Majumdar, Girishkumar Kadam, and Vikram V wrote in their report, noting that privately owned discoms are far better in this regard than state-run companies.

“This is supported by superior operating efficiencies as reflected from the low distribution losses and healthy collection efficiencies, as seen in the distribution licensees in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata,” they wrote. As for state-run discoms, they suffer from high level of technical & commercial (AT&C)losses (which includes unpaid bills), inadequate tariffs in relation to cost of supply, and delays in receiving subsidy from the state governments.

The impact of the nationwide lockdown on demand has also played a part. “Discom finances have been adversely impacted by the sharp decline in revenues from the commercial and industrial customers in Q1 FY21,because of lockdown restrictions,” ICRA said, observing that this, along with the lack of tariff revisions, is likely to widen the revenue gap for discoms at the all-India level by Rs 30,000 crore in FY21.

And even though a demand recovery is expected in FY22, discom losses are likely to remain significant at more than Rs 75,000 crore, due to inadequate tariffs, high distribution losses, and additional interest cost arising from the loans availed under the liquidity support scheme.