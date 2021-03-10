STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICICI Bank to bear cost of COVID-19 vaccination for employees

The bank will provide COVID-19 vaccination for its employees and their immediate family members free of cost, it said in a release.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:10 PM

ICICI bank

ICICI Bank (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that it will cover the cost of inoculating about 1 lakh employees of the bank and their families against coronavirus.

The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the lender, as also a humble gesture to appreciate the dedication, perseverance and passion portrayed by the employees to ensure seamless services to millions of customers during the pandemic.

"ICICI Bank will reimburse the cost of the two mandated vaccine shots for its employees and their dependent family members," said the private sector lender.

T K Srirang, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, ICICI Bank recognising the efforts of its employees during the ongoing pandemic, said the bank has undertaken this initiative to safeguard each one of its employees and their family members against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A host of other corporates have also announced to bear the cost of inoculation for their staff.

