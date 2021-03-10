STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pending DA installments to be restored from July: FinMin

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said that the three pending installments of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief will be restored from July.

Published: 10th March 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said that the three pending installments of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief will be restored from July. This comes as a relief to 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners as they are getting their DA at the previous rate since the implementation of the increased rate was put on hold due to Covid-19 crisis. 

“The three installments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to central government employees and pensioners due from 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 were frozen in view of the pandemic,” the Finance Ministry stated. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur stated that the government saved more than ₹35,430.08 crore from freezing these three hikes of DA. This had helped in dealing with Covid-19 disruptions in the country in 2020.

Currently, central employees get DA of 17 per cent of their basic salary. Last year, the Union Cabinet had approved a four per cent increase in DA for government employees, which was to be effective from January 1, 2021. But in April 2020, the increment was stalled. The four per cent DA hike was expected in accordance with the formula which is based on recommendations from the 7th Pay Commission. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Ministry COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp