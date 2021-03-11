Adani Green Energy's Kamuthi solar plant becomes water positive

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Thursday said its Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu has become water positive.

A plant of a company becomes water positive when it harvests and recycles more water than what it consumes, AGEL said in a statement explaining the terminology 'water positive'.

"The 648 MW Kamuthi Solar Plant, a flagship asset of AGEL, has become the first plant of its class to turn water positive. DNV, an independent global assessment, and certification agency, issued the certification following a rigorous audit conducted on the plant's water management in 2020-21," it said.

According to the DNV certification, the plant created a water credit of 52,982 m3, which is more than its water consumption for the year 2020-21, AGEL said.

Sharing further details of the plant, it said it is the world's one of the largest single-location solar projects spanning 2,500 acres and the power generated at Kamuthi solar power plant provides clean green electricity to 2.65 lakh homes.

To make the plant water positive, the company created higher water credit by desilting of community ponds and developing of additional rainwater harvesting potential in the neighboring villages of Sengappadai, Pudukottai, and Thathakulam.

"From clinical research on rainfall data and water use optimization and supporting the local community in de-silting of the neighborhood ponds, the project blended traditional practices with technology. This included conducting satellite mapping and toposheet-based water basin study of the plant," the statement said.

Part of Adani Group, AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with over 14.8 GW of operating, under-construction, and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.