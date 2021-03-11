Havells India to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for staff in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Thursday said it will cover cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees in India, joining the growing number of companies in the country in doing so.

"The company will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees in India under the company's vaccination programme through a process of reimbursement," Havells India Ltd said in a statement.

V Krishnan, CHRO (Chief Human Resource Office) Havells said: "As we continue to navigate the pandemic, for us at Havells nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. Based on our philosophy of 'people at core' we are pleased to share that all employees of Havells, direct and indirect, will be reimbursed with the COVID-19 vaccination cost for both the doses under government guidelines".

Several companies, including Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company and ReNew Power have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members.