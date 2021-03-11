IDBI Bank sheds Prompt Corrective Action tag, but conditions apply

Sesa sen By

NEW DELHI: After nearly four years, private sector lender IDBI Bank has exited the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework where banks with weak financial metrics are placed to be kept under close watch by the country’s banking regulator.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the decision to let the bank exit PCA was taken following an improvement in its financial performance. The lender has been able to fulfil three out of four key criteria needed to exit the PCA framework, as per its latest earnings report. The lender was no longer in breach of RBI thresholds on regulatory capital, bad loans, and leverage ratio.

The only condition it had not fulfilled was recording positive Return on Asset ratios (RoA) for a full year. However, its RoA has been in the positive territory for three quarters. “The performance of IDBI Bank Limited was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS)... It was noted that as per published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio,” the RBI notification said.

The central bank also said that IDBI Bank has committed to complying with these parameters on an ongoing basis and apprised the regulator of the structural and systematic improvements that it had put in place. “Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that IDBI Bank be taken out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring,” RBI said.

IDBI Bank had been placed under the PCA system in May 2017, which had entailed restrictions on lending and expansion. Its outstanding gross bad loan ratio, which was among the highest in the industry, has eased in recent quarters, but the number remains high at 23.52 per cent. Net NPA ratio, however, has improved to 1.94 per cent against 5.25 per cent. Provision Coverage Ratio, a key financial parameter, improved to 97.08 per cent in the third quarter from 92.41 per cent in the previous fiscal, while its leverage ratio stood at 5.71 per cent, above the 4 per cent threshold.