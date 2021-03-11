STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Overall passenger vehicle sales during April-February period even lower than FY16 mark

According to the latest numbers released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), PV sales in February 2021 grew by 17.92 per cent year-on-year to 281,380 units.

Published: 11th March 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite reporting year-on-year growth for the seventh straight month in February, passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales so far this fiscal (April-February FY2021) stand lower than levels seen in FY2015-16.

According to the latest numbers released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), PV sales in February 2021 grew by 17.92 per cent year-on-year to 281,380 units. However, sales of PVs between April-February this fiscal is still lower by 10.35 per cent Y-o-Y mainly due to the strict lockdown observed during the April-June quarter. 

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “In the month of February 2021, 2.81 lakhs Passenger Vehicles were sold, clocking a CAGR growth of just 3.29 per cent over the previous highest sales, recorded in the month of February 2018, of 2.55 lakh. In February 2020, the total sales were 2.39 lakh. Total sales from the April to February period for PVs were still below 2015-16 levels.”

Even though the industry has seen signs of growth in the past few months, production has been impacted by a global shortage of semi-conductors. On Tuesday, dealer association body Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) said that 50 per cent of PV dealers had lost more than 20 per cent of sales recently due to a non-availability of vehicles. 

Ratings agency Crisil on Wednesday forecast that India’s automobile sector would post a double-digit growth next fiscal year after two years of sluggishness. According to Crisil, PV sales are expected to grow 23-25 per cent in FY22 (over FY2021) to 3.3-3.4 million units. This projected figure will be on par with FY18 and FY19 sales numbers. 

Meanwhile, two-wheeler wholesales grew by 10.20 per cent y-o-y in February 2021. “As far as two-wheelers are concerned 14.27 lakh units were sold in February 2021, which results in a de-growth of 5.41 per cent CAGR from the previous highest sales in the month of February, in the year 2018 of 16.86 lakh,” Menon said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Passenger vehicle
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp