Overall passenger vehicle sales during April-February period even lower than FY16 mark

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite reporting year-on-year growth for the seventh straight month in February, passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales so far this fiscal (April-February FY2021) stand lower than levels seen in FY2015-16.

According to the latest numbers released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), PV sales in February 2021 grew by 17.92 per cent year-on-year to 281,380 units. However, sales of PVs between April-February this fiscal is still lower by 10.35 per cent Y-o-Y mainly due to the strict lockdown observed during the April-June quarter.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “In the month of February 2021, 2.81 lakhs Passenger Vehicles were sold, clocking a CAGR growth of just 3.29 per cent over the previous highest sales, recorded in the month of February 2018, of 2.55 lakh. In February 2020, the total sales were 2.39 lakh. Total sales from the April to February period for PVs were still below 2015-16 levels.”

Even though the industry has seen signs of growth in the past few months, production has been impacted by a global shortage of semi-conductors. On Tuesday, dealer association body Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) said that 50 per cent of PV dealers had lost more than 20 per cent of sales recently due to a non-availability of vehicles.

Ratings agency Crisil on Wednesday forecast that India’s automobile sector would post a double-digit growth next fiscal year after two years of sluggishness. According to Crisil, PV sales are expected to grow 23-25 per cent in FY22 (over FY2021) to 3.3-3.4 million units. This projected figure will be on par with FY18 and FY19 sales numbers.

Meanwhile, two-wheeler wholesales grew by 10.20 per cent y-o-y in February 2021. “As far as two-wheelers are concerned 14.27 lakh units were sold in February 2021, which results in a de-growth of 5.41 per cent CAGR from the previous highest sales in the month of February, in the year 2018 of 16.86 lakh,” Menon said.