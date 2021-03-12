STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSNL expected to make profits from FY24: Report

According to the report, BSNL’s expenditure has fallen from Rs 34,400 crore per annum to Rs 24,687 crore per annum mainly due to savings in wages.

Published: 12th March 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite having become EBIDTA-positive last year after large-scale wage cost reductions, state-owned telecom company BSNL is expected to turn fully profitable only from financial year 2023-24, according to a report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology. 

According to the Demands for Grants report submitted by the panel to the Parliament this week, this time-frame for achieving profitability is subject to the success of the government’s revival package. “BSNL has stated that it expects to be profitable from 2023-24 onwards, subject to full realisation of the revenue and cash flow from services as well as monetisation of land assets as envisaged at the stage of processing of the revival packagerest, tax, depreciation and amortisation,” the panel said. 

In October 2019, the government had approved the revival package for BSNL and MTNL, which included a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), support for 4G spectrum, monetisation of core and non-core assets, sovereign guarantee for bonds to be raised by the public sector undertakings (PSUs), and merger of MTNL and BSNL in the short run.

According to the report, BSNL’s expenditure has fallen from Rs 34,400 crore per annum to Rs 24,687 crore per annum mainly due to savings in wages. However, revenue has not grown mainly due to the delay in offering 4G services.

While a group of ministers (GoM) has approved allocating 4G spectrum to BSNL in Delhi and Mumbai, such services have not been begun yet. It is expected that with the commencement of 4G services, the revenue of BSNL in the wireless segment will increase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSNL MTNL
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp