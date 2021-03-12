STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cement business to see 13 per cent volume growth in FY22

Increased volumes, however, will be counterbalanced by the impact of rising power and fuel costs on cash accruals, Crisil’s analysis of 15 cement companies indicated.

Published: 12th March 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

cement

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The cement industry is set to hit a decadal high in volume growth during the next fiscal year at 13 per cent, helped by an expected revival in demand from the infrastructure and urban housing sectors, and a generous low-base effect, Crisil Ratings said. 

Increased volumes, however, will be counterbalanced by the impact of rising power and fuel costs on cash accruals, Crisil’s analysis of 15 cement companies indicated. These 15 firms account for 75 per cent of the sector’s sales volume.

“Higher spending on infrastructure would be in line with the 26 per cent increase in budgetary allocation for infrastructure. That, coupled with pent-up demand in urban housing, will drive volume growth. Demand from the hinterland the saviour this fiscal should sustain on the back of higher rural incomes,” said Nitesh Jain, director, Crisil.

While volume growth will rebound, higher cost of sales would weigh on cement profitability. Rising prices of diesel, petcoke or coal, and polypropylene bags may push up costs by Rs 150-200 per tonne. To be sure, freight, power and fuel constitute almost 55 per cent of the total cost of cement sales.

Operating profits could also moderate by Rs 200-250 per tonne next fiscal year due to the higher costs and lower net realisation, after having touched a 7-year high of over Rs 1,200 per tonne this fiscal year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cement business Crisil Ratings
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp