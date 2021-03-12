India's industrial production contracts to 1.6 per cent

NEW DELHI: India's industrial production contracted by 1.6 per cent in January, official data showed on Friday.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output contracted by 2 per cent in January 2021.
#BREAKING | January IIP at -1.6% slips back to negative zone!— Anuradha Shukla (@anu1122) March 12, 2021
@TNIEBiz @NewIndianXpress
Mining output declined 3.7 per cent, while power generation grew 5.5 per cent in January.
The IIP had grown by 2.2 per cent in January 2020.