Centre to sell off entire stake in Tata Communications via multiple routes

Currently, the government holds a 26.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications, while Panatone Finvest Ltd holds 34.8 per cent and Tata Sons 14.07 per cent.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Government of India (GoI) will sell its entire stake in Tata Communications—with 16.12 per cent offloaded through an offer-for-sale (OFS) and the rest sold to a Tata Sons investment company called Panatone Finvest Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. 

Currently, the government holds a 26.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications, while Panatone Finvest Ltd holds 34.8 per cent and Tata Sons 14.07 per cent. “Tata Communications Ltd has today (Friday) signed an amendment agreement... for sale of the entire shareholding in the company by the Government of India,” the filing said. GoI holds 7,44.46,885 equity shares of TCL, which, at the last closing price of Rs 1,289.75 per unit, have a value of over Rs 9,600 crore.

“Immediately after the OFS, the government shall sell the remaining equity shares held by it in the company to Panatone,” Tata Communications said. The government stake in the company is a vestige of its history. GoI had set up VSNL in 1986, but sold 25 per cent in 2002 along with transfer of management control to Panatone, the strategic partner. Subsequent to the strategic disinvestment, the name was changed to Tata Communications Ltd. 

