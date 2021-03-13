TRAI gives 3 days to comply with bulk SMS norms 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom regulator TRAI on Friday warned entities that need to send out bulk SMS messages, such as banks and e-commerce companies, that they would be barred from sending out such communications unless they fully complied with its telemarketing rules within three days. TRAI had been forced to suspend the newly-implemented rules for a week starting Tuesday after large scale disruptions occurred in SMS operations and many OTP messages from banks and companies failed to be delivered.

The regulator blamed the lack of compliance for the disruption, noting that the principal entities (that send out bulk SMSes) had had two years to register themselves as required by law. On Friday, TRAI said all such entities will have to register themselves within three days or face a bar on sending such SMSes.

“It has been decided that those principal entities that do not comply with the regulatory requirements within three days time period failing which the names of defaulting entities would be displayed on the website. Even after this period, if they fail to fulfil the regulatory requirements, they would not be allowed to send bulk communication using telecom resources,” TRAI said.

Telemarketing rules stipulate that principal entities, who need to send out messages, need to register with the messaging service provider, choose a header which will identify the entity in a few characters, register a content template, and take consumer consent before being allowed to send out bulk messages.

The process had been published by TRAI under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, as far back as July 19, 2018, and the regulations had come into force on February 28, 2019.

The initial plan had been to weed out entities that had not complied through occasional scrubbing and on March 8, the regulator initiated just such a process. After this lead to the disruption in SMS traffic, TRAI put off the process by a week.

“Trai, hereby, once again requests all the principal entities (sender or businesses, private as well government bodies) using telecom resources to send bulk messages... to fulfil the regulatory requirements immediately,” TRAI’s Friday statement warned.