STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Domestic ship-breaking industry's revenue to rise by 10 per cent this fiscal, says Crisil

A plunge in global trade due to the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on sea freight, hurting viability of shippers and making more vessels available for dismantling at cheaper rates.

Published: 15th March 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The domestic ship-breaking industry's revenue is expected to see a 10 per cent year-on-year increase this fiscal due to improved availability of condemned vessels and higher rates for steel scrap, ratings agency Crisil said on Monday.

Further, with India enacting the Recycling of Ships Act, 2019, and joining the Hong Kong International Convention (HKC), which sets the standards for ship recycling,the move has bolstered the country's leadership position globally, it said.

According to the report, a plunge in global trade due to the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on sea freight, hurting viability of shippers and making more vessels available for dismantling at cheaper rates.

Consequently, from the second quarter starting July 2020, there was a sharp rise in the number of vessels bought for breaking, compared with muted activity in the first quarter.

Usually, the vessel procurement rate is about USD 20-30 per tonne higher than the steel scrap selling rate, which indicates ship-breaking is a loss-making proposition.

But the key to profitability lies in the sale of higher-value non-ferrous metals, oil, and furniture found on condemned ships, which form a sizeable part of the vessel scrap beyond steel, as per Crisil.

A vessel typically comprises 30 per cent of such non-ferrous products and 70 per cent steel. Sales of non-ferrous products offset the loss incurred in scrap steel sales and operating overheads, it said.

The procurement price of ships condemned for dismantling was down by over USD 75 per tonne, averaging at about USD 320 per tonne for the first six months in the current fiscal, when compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal, thereby making it lucrative for ship breakers, it said.

"Indian ship-breakers are set to procure between 230 and 240 vessels, with a combined weight of over 1.9 million light displacement tonnage (LDT) this fiscal, compared with 214 vessels weighing 1.77 million LDT bought last fiscal.

"Meanwhile, steel scrap realisation has also improved to Rs 27,624 per tonne on average this fiscal compared with Rs 26,558 per tonne last fiscal. As a result, the industry's revenue is likely to increase 10 per cent on-year," Rahul Guha, Director, Crisil Ratings.

According to Crisil, the government envisages doubling India's ship recycling capacity by fiscal 2024 by targeting more scrap vessels from the European Union leveraging HKC.

That should help the domestic ship-breaking industry, which is looking to widen the gap with neighbours and cement its pole position, it said.

Of India's 150 ship-breaking yards, 90 are HKC-certified, giving it an edge over its closest competitors, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which have not yet acceded to the HKC.

These three Asian neighbours dismantle more than three-fourths of the ships globally, Crisil said.

"While steady demand for steel and continued momentum in vessels beaching for dismantling would drive industry revenue up 10-15 per cent annually next fiscal.

This will bolster the overall credit risk profile of the ship-breakers over the medium-term," said Neha Sharma, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget for next fiscal announced a reduction in duty on imported steel, which could lead to dumping from China and softer scrap rates.

Increasing trade volumes in the post lockdown period, has sent freight rates soaring, thereby bringing back lucrativeness in sailing vessels, said the release.

As a result, the supply of vessels for dismantling has been restrained in turn leading to firming up of procurement rates in the past three months. This could lead to moderation of operating profitability next fiscal, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crisil COVID 19 COVID Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp