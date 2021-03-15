Gold rises by Rs 61; silver gains Rs 162

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital rose by Rs 61 to Rs 44,364 per 10 grams on Monday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,303 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 162 to Rs 66,338 per kilogram from Rs 66,176 in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were Rs 61 higher despite of rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee soared 33 paise to 72.46 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,726 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.95 per ounce.