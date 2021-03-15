International funds continue to attract Indian equity investors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian equity markets may be doing particularly well over the last few months, but it isn’t just the domestic markets that investors have been funneling money into.

Indian interest in international securities and equity markets have spiked sharply too, as more and more investors seek a portion of the global pie.

India’s share of the global GDP is rather small compared to, for instance, the United States—and such an overseas market would give investors exposure to stocks that they otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity to invest in like an Amazon or a Facebook.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), Indian Fund of Funds (FoFs) investing overseas registered net inflows at Rs 969.34 crore in February—over nine times the Rs 110.2 crore that such funds received in the same month last year.

Only multicap funds registered higher flows on the domestic equity side during the period, one where most categories of domestic equity funds saw net outflows.

Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), Indian investors can invest up to $250,000 per year overseas and the overall value of such investments has shot up over the past few years. In 2013-14, remittances under LRS stood at around $1 billion.

In 2019-20, this figure had reached around $19 billion and analysts expect the trend to have continued this fiscal too despite the impact of the pandemic.

Financial planners say there are several good reasons why Indian investors are seeking to diversify their portfolios with overseas securities.

Apart from higher exposure offered by markets in developed economies, having a geographically spread out portfolio helps even out the risk because most different economies go through boom and bust cycles at different times.

There is quite low correlation between the US and the Indian stock markets usually, for instance, and that allows investors with stocks in both countries to even out a dive in one economy with assets in the other.

For Indian investors, investing in dollar-denominated securities can help hedge against risks such as rising crude prices and accompanying currency fluctuations.

Investors can invest in overseas equities either directly or through mutual funds.

To cater to the demand, the number of such funds in India is rising.