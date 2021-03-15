STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Macro data, US Fed meet, bond yields to steer market

From the intra-day high of 51,822, BSE Sensex on Friday plunged 1,284 points to hit an intra-day low of 50,538.

Published: 15th March 2021 04:25 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Global cues will continue to influence India’s equity market in the coming days. Investors are keeping a close watch on rising bond yields that has resulted in fund outflow from the Indian market.

Separately, the Indian equity markets will also be guided by the US Federal Reserve’s call on interest rates and domestic macroeconomic data, say analysts.

“Bond yields are moving erratically which could keep volatility on the higher side. Even though the European bond yields have come off sharply, the US 10 Year bond yield is still trading at the yearly high level of 1.6 per cent. All eyes will be on the Fed action going forward. Nifty-50 needs to sustain above 15,000 for a couple of days more for the uptrend to continue,” said Rusmik Oza, executive vice-president and head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities. 

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, the rise in US bond yields influenced both the price trend and investor sentiment in the domestic stock market, which had a strong impact on emerging markets. 

Apart from the global factors, India’s macroeconomic data and rising Covid-19 cases will impact investor sentiment.

“Markets will first react to macroeconomic data viz IIP and CPI inflation, which came in after market hours on Friday. Next, the WPI inflation is scheduled for March 15. Besides, updates on Covid-19 and related news will remain on participants’ radars,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking. 

