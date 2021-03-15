STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No AMC has over 10 per cent exposure to debt funds, says report

On the other hand, additional tier 2 bonds are one-two notches above AT 1 bonds of a bank and therefore have high loss-absorption features.

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Describing the move by market regulator Sebi to cap the exposure of mutual funds to tier 1 & 2 bonds to 10 per cent to mitigate the risks for retail investors as a positive step, a Crisil analysis has found that none of the AMCs is exposed to the risk though 36 schemes, mostly led by banking and PSU funds, do breach the new threshold. 

Additional tier 1 bonds are perpetual debt instruments that cannot be redeemed at the option of the holder and carry fixed coupon.

They are issued by banks which do not have a maturity date and are, hence, called perpetuals but have higher risks.

On the other hand, additional tier 2 bonds are one-two notches above AT 1 bonds of a bank and therefore have high loss-absorption features.

The Reserve Bank had opened up these bonds for retail investors about six years ago, with certain conditions that ensured investors were well educated of the ‘loss-absorbency’ risk of these bonds.

The relatively lower risk in tier 2 bonds compared to tier 1 bonds is reflected in the ratings.

Mutual funds value these bonds as if they are maturing on their call date Amidst the ongoing Franklin Templeton fiasco, the markets watchdog Sebi had on March 10, asked mutual funds to restrict their exposure to additional tier I & 2 (AT1 & AT2) bonds to under 10 per cent to reduce their risks in debt fund portfolios, in its bid to mitigate risks of retail investors.

The regulatory move came after the huge write-offs hit investors in such bonds issued by two banks in the past year. 

