Wholesale inflation soars in February, dims hopes of a rate cut by RBI

Retail inflation, based on the consumer price index, was at 5.03 per cent in February, data released last week showed.

Published: 15th March 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sharp increase in fuel and food prices pushed the wholesale price index-based inflation to a 27-month high of 4.17% in February, according commerce ministry data released on Monday. The WPI inflation was 2.03% in January and 2.26% in February last year.

The latest numbers, coming a week after another set of data showed February retail inflation shot up to 5.03%, may force the Reserve Bank of India to opt for a pause in policy rate in the next monetary policy review.

Experts say the upward trend in inflation will continue for the next three months. “Inflation dynamics will rule out any further rate cuts, with a status quo expected through 2021,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ratings.According to government data, food index in February 2021 rose to 3.31%, compared with a 0.26% contraction seen in the previous month. 

Petroleum product prices have reached historic highs as international crude prices have surged in recent months and due to high indirect taxes both at the Central and state government level. 

Meanwhile, exports rose 0.67% to $28 billion in February, on a year-on-year basis while imports, too, went up by 6.96% to $40.54 billion, widening trade deficit to $12.62 billion.

Comments

