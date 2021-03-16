Exports rise for third straight month in February, trade deficit widens to USD 12.6 billion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise exports managed to grow for the third straight month in February, rising by a marginal 0.67 per cent to touch $27.93 billion in February. The increase was pulled up by sectors such as pharmaceuticals, coal & minerals, iron ore, chemicals, plastics, carpets and some farm products.

However, a sharper 6.96 per cent rise in imports pushed the trade deficit to $12.62 billion. According to official data released by the Commerce and Industry Minister on Monday, the trade deficit climbed nearly 24 per cent from $10.16 billion reportedin the year-ago period. Imports rose to $40.54 billion.

According to exporters, while signs of further revival could be seen in the order booking positions and demand from across the globe, rising exports from China has led to the shortage of containers in the region. “Most of the empty containers are available only for exports from China, as the shipping lines and container companies are being paid hefty premiums for bringing empty containers back to China,” pointed out Fieo President S K Saraf.

He added that the negative growth in exports of major products including petroleum products, oil seeds, leather, gems and jewellery and tea, which have major contribution in the country’s exports basket and is also related to labour-intensive sector, have been a key concern.

The FIEO President has also urged the government to soon notify the rates under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to remove uncertainty from the minds of the trade and industry thereby forging new contracts with the foreigner buyers. The government has budgeted only Rs 13,000 crore for the RoDTEP scheme for FY22, lower than its initial estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore.