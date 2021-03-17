STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blue Star hints at another round of price increase in April 2021

Blue Star Ltd MD B Thiagarajan said that the AC industry was expected to register a 15-20 per cent growth,while the company hopes to clock 30 per cent this summer and 25 per cent overall.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:14 PM

Blue Star India MD B Thiagarajan

Blue Star India MD B Thiagarajan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Air-conditioner and commercial refrigeration maker Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of a hike in prices following the rise in raw material and freight charges. This proposed move follows the earlier price increase in January.

Blue Star Ltd Managing Director B Thiagarajan, who unveiled a new range of products online under the 'affordable' segment, said that the AC industry was expected to register a 15-20 per cent growth,while the company hopes to clock 30 per cent this summer and 25 per cent overall in fiscal 2021-22.

"This (projection of industry growing at 15-20 per cent in the next fiscal) is despite the price increase that has taken place in January. And another price increase is not ruled out because commodity prices, steel, copper, plastic and ocean freight are also on the rise," he told reporters.

He said that transportation charges have also increased. The increase in prices of commodities has already been passed on to the consumer in January, he said. "There is likely to be one more round of price increase in April. This is actually across categories, not only in air-conditioners, but also in consumer durables. The impact may not correct (stabilize) till June-July and that is our estimate", he said.

Thiagarajan said that production worldwide was disrupted last year due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown and many vessels were parked (at berths in ports) due to partial lockdown in some countries. The companies have stepped up production and the revival across the globe was happening very fast, he said.

To a query on investments, he said Blue Star has earmarked Rs 250 crore for its manufacturing facility in Sri City in the first phase and another Rs 270 crore in the second, scheduled to take place in three years.

Under the deep freezer category, the company had already invested Rs 150 crore at its WADA facility (Thane district, Maharashtra) to augment production as it was importing sizable quantities from overseas. "This investment we are making is to reduce the imports from overseas," he said.

Thiagarajan said Blue Star's planned spend on marketing this year had dropped to 22 crore from Rs 35 crore in FY20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For FY 22, the company has allotted Rs 64 crore for the purpose and has retained legendary batsman Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador, he said.

On the outlook for Blue Star, he said they would continue to focus on the mission of garnering 15 per cent market share by 2024 and register a growth of 25 per cent in FY22. "We are confident of this particular goal of growing 25 per cent in FY22 and increasing our market share from 12.5 per cent to 13 per cent in FY22. We are already closer to this 13 per cent market share," he added.

The new range of ACs introduced on Wednesday are priced at Rs 25,999 for a 0.8 tonne inverter split air conditioner and Rs 18,990 for a Window air conditioner. Blue Star currently has 200 exclusive brand stores across the country and plans to increase it to 250 by FY22.

The room air conditioners are available at 7,000 outlets in 650 locations.

