Gold rises by Rs 60 tracking global trends

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold rose by Rs 60 to Rs 44,519 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday supported by strength in global precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,459 per 10 gram. In contrast, silver declined by Rs 200 to Rs 66,536 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 66,736 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were up by Rs 60 supported by strong global gold prices and rupee depreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,735 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26 per ounce.

"Gold prices rose for the third day of the week ahead of US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting," he added.