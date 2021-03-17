STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government plans to issue NoC to investors at their doorsteps: Karnataka mines minister

Nirani said that the move is expected to get rid of red-tapism and boost the Ease of Doing Business in the sector.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:30 PM

Karnataka mines minister Murugesh Nirani

Karnataka mines minister Murugesh Nirani (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Wednesday informed investors that the government planned to issue NOCs (No Objection Certificate) within 90 days at their doorsteps, instead of them having to run from pillar to post for it.

He said the government was considering introducing a "One Time Settlement" scheme to garner the revenue from penalties imposed on mine owners for mining beyond limits. "I am your representative and I will take your grievances to the Chief Minister and get them redressed. We are planning to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOC) in 90 days and take the service to your doorsteps," Nirani was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

The Minister said that this while addressing a safety workshop organised by the stone quarry owners association here.

Stating that a single-window agency is being set up to expedite the process of clearing applications for various mining proposals, he said that the move is expected to get rid of red-tapism and boost the Ease of Doing Business in the sector.

Nirani said that the speedy approval through a single-widow agency will help investors start the projects and generate employment.

At present, investors in the minor minerals sector like sand, stone and granite have to run from pillar to post to get NOCs from various departments like Revenue, Forest and Pollution Control Board to start their ventures, he said.

He added that the proposed single-window agency will integrate these departments for better coordination and ensure approval of projects in a smooth and time-bound manner.

Speaking on the 'One Time Settlement' scheme,the Minister said "The penalties have come upto over Rs 6,700 crore and government doubts that this amount will be garnered. Instead, OTS scheme will bring half of the amount of Rs 6,700 crore. The quarry owners will also be made members of settlement committees."

Nirani said that the Mines and Geology department will introduce a new liberalised mining policy, which will create an investor-friendly atmosphere and make Karnataka an easier place to do business. He also said the state government planned to supply sand free of cost to those constructing houses for less than Rs 10 lakh at Gram Panchayat limits.

This is expected to help lakhs of people constructing houses under Ashraya and other schemes, he said, adding that the free sand supply is expected to spur construction activity and revive the rural economy. Khanija Bhavans will be set up in every district, which will help smooth functioning of the mining sector and ensure ease of doing business for investors, he said.

